Grand Falls Rapids Head Coach Brad MacKenzie is a co-recipient of the 2020-21 Coach of the Year Award.

The league says MacKenzie has been behind the bench for two seasons in Grand Falls, with the Rapids finishing atop the Eastlink North standings with a 12-5-2-4 record in the pandemic-hit season.

MacKenzie shares the award with Campbellton Tiger Cats bench boss Sandy McCarthy, after the pair tied in voting for the award.