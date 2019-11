Atlantic Lottery says a Grand Falls couple have won the Set For Life top prize.

A release says Jeannine and Philip Babineau of Grand Falls says the couple won $675,000.

The winning Set For Life ticket was purchased at Dave's Mini Mart in Grand Falls, and the retailer will receive a 1% seller's prize.

The couple says they plan to refurnish parts of their home with the winnings, but their main priority is to help their family and loved ones.