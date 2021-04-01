Grand Falls Rapids to continue schedule on the road

The Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) says the Grand Falls Rapids will continue to play games on the road, in spite of Red Level COVID-19 restrictions in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region).

The league says the team moved staff and players outside of the affected area before the new rules took effect, and the team can continue playing on the road as the plan meets both its own Return to Play protocols and Public Health guidelines.

A number of games in Grand Falls and Edmundston, including two tonight and one Sunday, have been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The MHL is working with the Rapids to expand the team's road schedule over the coming days.