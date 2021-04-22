MHL names Rapids' MacKay Defenseman of the Year

Matthew MacKay of the Grand Falls Rapids has been named Defenseman of the Year by the Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL).

The league says the Rapids captain led all defensemen in scoring with nine goals and 20 assists in 23 games.

MacKay led the league in scoring, powerplay goals, game-winning goals and average points per game by a defenseman, and was tied for the second most powerplay assists for the position.

The MHL named MacKay Gongshow Top Defenseman in November, gave him an honourable mention for March/April, and MacKay was named Player of the Week five times.