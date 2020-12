The Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) has rescheduled two games involving the Edmundston Blizzard.

The league says the team will play the Miramichi Timberwolves on the road on January 9th at 7:00 p.m. as a replacement for a game that was postponed on December 12th.

The Blizzard's matchup with the Summerside Western Capitals that was originally postponed on December 19th has been pencilled in for January 24th at 7:30 p.m.