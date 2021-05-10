Most New Brunswickers head to the polls Monday

Most of New Brunswick will head to the polls in the 2021 Municipal Elections on Monday.

New Brunswickers can cast their ballots for municipal council, district education council and regional health authority boards at polling stations between 10:00 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Elections New Brunswick says voters in isolation are encouraged to contact their local returning office to arrange the best way for them to vote, while curbside voting is available for anyone in modified self-isolation.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region), some voters in the Edmundston-Madawaska region, including Edmundston, Haut-Madawaska, Lac Baker, Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska and Saint-Léonard, will go to the polls on Tuesday May 25th and results for the entire province will be released that night when voting is complete.

New Brunswick law dictates that election results are only released after all eligible voters in the province have voted.

Unofficial List of Municipal Election Candidates

Drummond

Mayor (1 to be elected)

France Roussel (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Councillor (4 to be elected)

Donald W. Martin (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Josée Rioux-Walker (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Edmundston*

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Eric Marquis

Lise Ouellette

Councillor, Ward 1 (2 to be elected)

Aldéo Nadeau

Roger Quimper

Michel Serry (incumbent)

Sylvie St-Onge Morneau

Councillor, Ward 2 (2 to be elected)

Eric Desjardins

Denise Landry-Nadeau

Lorn Martin

Denis M. Pelletier

Councillor, Ward 3 (2 to be elected)

Diane Bélanger Nadeau

Kevin Marmen

Eric (Boum) Morneault

Gérald G. Morneault (Incumbent)

Councillor, Ward 4 (2 to be elected)

Charles Fournier (Incumbent)

Eric McGuire (Incumbent)

Karen Power

*Election Day set for Tuesday May 25th



Source: Elections New Brunswick

Grand Falls

Mayor (1 to be elected)

- Marcel Yvon Deschênes (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Councillor, Ward South (3 to be elected)

Rita M. Inman

Jean Réal Michaud (Incumbent)

David A. Raines

Jocelyn (Joe) Themens

Billy Walker

Councillor, Ward North (3 to be elected)

Annie Deschênes (Acclaimed)

Jean-Maurice Gagnon (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Renaud Ouellette (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Perth-Andover

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Marianne Bell (Incumbent)

Alton B. Morrell

Councillor (5 to be elected)

Fidele H. Albert

Mitchell A. Biggar

Theresa Lynn Biron

Sheila E. Cummings (Incumbent)

Jason Paul Green (Incumbent)

David W. Hoyt

Cindy Dawn McLaughlin (Incumbent)

Sheldon Shaw

Tamara C. Titus McPhail

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Plaster Rock

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Tom Eagles

Alexis Doireann Fenner (Incumbent)

Councillor (4 to be elected)

Timothy Corbin

Sharon Dewitt

William Diamond

Gary Lee Harding (Incumbent)

Aaron R. Jones

Jeffery M. Miller

Tracey Lynn Sisson

Phillip Walter Stevenson

Tony C. Wright (Incumbent)

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Saint-André

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Rosaire Cyr

Marcel Levesque (Incumbent)

Councillor at Large (1 to be elected)

Carmel Joseph Godbout

Jean-Eudes St-Amand (Incumbent)

Councillor, Ward 1 (1 to be elected)

Maurice Guy Godbout

Michel Rioux (Incumbent)

Councillor, Ward 2 (1 to be elected)

Cyril Michaud (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Councillor, Ward 3 (1 to be elected)

Michel Lavoie (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Councillor, Ward 4 (1 to be elected)

Yvon Dubé (Incumbent)

Lucie Glazer

Councillor, Ward 5 (1 to be elected)

Pierre Poitras (Incumbent)

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Saint-Léonard*



Mayor (1 to be elected)

Lise Anne Roussel (Acclaimed)

Councillor (5 to be elected)

Annick Eileen Bellefleur

Kevin Corbin

Serge Desjardins (Incumbent)

Richard R. Lapointe

Luc Martin (Incumbent)

Céline Ouellette

Kevin Bobby Ouellette

*Election Day set for Tuesday May 25th



Source: Elections New Brunswick