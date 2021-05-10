Most New Brunswickers head to the polls Monday
Most of New Brunswick will head to the polls in the 2021 Municipal Elections on Monday.
New Brunswickers can cast their ballots for municipal council, district education council and regional health authority boards at polling stations between 10:00 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Elections New Brunswick says voters in isolation are encouraged to contact their local returning office to arrange the best way for them to vote, while curbside voting is available for anyone in modified self-isolation.
Due to the COVID-19 lockdown in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region), some voters in the Edmundston-Madawaska region, including Edmundston, Haut-Madawaska, Lac Baker, Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska and Saint-Léonard, will go to the polls on Tuesday May 25th and results for the entire province will be released that night when voting is complete.
New Brunswick law dictates that election results are only released after all eligible voters in the province have voted.
Unofficial List of Municipal Election Candidates
Drummond
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- France Roussel (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
Councillor (4 to be elected)
- Donald W. Martin (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
- Josée Rioux-Walker (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Edmundston*
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Eric Marquis
- Lise Ouellette
Councillor, Ward 1 (2 to be elected)
- Aldéo Nadeau
- Roger Quimper
- Michel Serry (incumbent)
- Sylvie St-Onge Morneau
Councillor, Ward 2 (2 to be elected)
- Eric Desjardins
- Denise Landry-Nadeau
- Lorn Martin
- Denis M. Pelletier
Councillor, Ward 3 (2 to be elected)
- Diane Bélanger Nadeau
- Kevin Marmen
- Eric (Boum) Morneault
- Gérald G. Morneault (Incumbent)
Councillor, Ward 4 (2 to be elected)
- Charles Fournier (Incumbent)
- Eric McGuire (Incumbent)
- Karen Power
*Election Day set for Tuesday May 25th
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Grand Falls
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- - Marcel Yvon Deschênes (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
Councillor, Ward South (3 to be elected)
- Rita M. Inman
- Jean Réal Michaud (Incumbent)
- David A. Raines
- Jocelyn (Joe) Themens
- Billy Walker
Councillor, Ward North (3 to be elected)
- Annie Deschênes (Acclaimed)
- Jean-Maurice Gagnon (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
- Renaud Ouellette (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Perth-Andover
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Marianne Bell (Incumbent)
- Alton B. Morrell
Councillor (5 to be elected)
- Fidele H. Albert
- Mitchell A. Biggar
- Theresa Lynn Biron
- Sheila E. Cummings (Incumbent)
- Jason Paul Green (Incumbent)
- David W. Hoyt
- Cindy Dawn McLaughlin (Incumbent)
- Sheldon Shaw
- Tamara C. Titus McPhail
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Plaster Rock
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Tom Eagles
- Alexis Doireann Fenner (Incumbent)
Councillor (4 to be elected)
- Timothy Corbin
- Sharon Dewitt
- William Diamond
- Gary Lee Harding (Incumbent)
- Aaron R. Jones
- Jeffery M. Miller
- Tracey Lynn Sisson
- Phillip Walter Stevenson
- Tony C. Wright (Incumbent)
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Saint-André
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Rosaire Cyr
- Marcel Levesque (Incumbent)
Councillor at Large (1 to be elected)
- Carmel Joseph Godbout
- Jean-Eudes St-Amand (Incumbent)
Councillor, Ward 1 (1 to be elected)
- Maurice Guy Godbout
- Michel Rioux (Incumbent)
Councillor, Ward 2 (1 to be elected)
- Cyril Michaud (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
Councillor, Ward 3 (1 to be elected)
- Michel Lavoie (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
Councillor, Ward 4 (1 to be elected)
- Yvon Dubé (Incumbent)
- Lucie Glazer
Councillor, Ward 5 (1 to be elected)
- Pierre Poitras (Incumbent)
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Saint-Léonard*
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Lise Anne Roussel (Acclaimed)
Councillor (5 to be elected)
- Annick Eileen Bellefleur
- Kevin Corbin
- Serge Desjardins (Incumbent)
- Richard R. Lapointe
- Luc Martin (Incumbent)
- Céline Ouellette
- Kevin Bobby Ouellette
*Election Day set for Tuesday May 25th
Source: Elections New Brunswick