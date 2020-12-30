Pair of Rapids home games rescheduled

The Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) says two home games for the Grand Falls Rapids have been rescheduled.

The game on Sunday, December 13th against the Edmundston Blizzard that was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions will now be played at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 17th at 3:00 p.m.

The league says Grand Falls' matchup with Campbellton that was originally scheduled for Friday, January 8th will now take place on Wednesday, January 13th at 7:30 p.m.

No reason for the second schedule change was given.