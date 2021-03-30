Perth-Andover schools closed Tuesday due to flooding

Andover Elementary School, Perth-Andover Elementary School and Southern Victoria High School are closed on Tuesday due to flooding on the St. John River.

In a statement posted online Monday night, the Anglophone West School District (ASD-W) says schools have been closed in the interest of safety and officials continue to monitor the ice jam in the Upper St. John River.

ASD-W Superintendent David McTimoney says the agreement between the province and the New Brunswick Teachers' Federation does not allow a switch to remote learning in this particular case.

McTimoney adds an announcement will be made if further closures are required.