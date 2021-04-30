Potential COVID-19 exposure at businesses in Grand Falls and Edmundston

Numerous businesses in Grand Falls and Edmundston have been flagged for potential exposure to COVID-19.

Anyone at the following locations on the dates and times indicated should immediately book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

Public Health is now offering COVID-19 testing for all New Brunswickers who have been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms.

Tests can be requested online or by calling Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre, and people experiencing one or more symptom are also encouraged to get tested.

Grand Falls

Hill Top Motel & Restaurant, 131 Madawaska Rd. between Thursday, April 22, and Monday, April 26 .

and . Atlantic Superstore, 240 Madawaska Rd. on Saturday, April 24, between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and on Monday, April 26 between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and on between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Toner Home Hardware, 445 Broadway Blvd. on Sunday, April 25, between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. and on Monday, April 26, between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. and on between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Merritt Press, 208 Main St. on Monday, April 26, between 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m.

between 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. Blue’s Printing Shop, 182 Portage St. on Monday, April 26 , between 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.

, between 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. St-Onge Industrial Supplies, Belanger St. on Monday, April 26 , between noon and 12:15 p.m.

, between noon and 12:15 p.m. Canadian Tire, 383 Madawaska Rd. on Monday, April 26, between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Foodland Grand Falls, 535 Everard H. Daigle on Monday, April 26, between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Walmart, 494 Madawaska Rd. on Monday, April 26 , between 3 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. and on Tuesday, April 27, between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

, between 3 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. and on between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Grand Falls General Hospital on Tuesday, April 27 , between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

, between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. Irving Big Stop, 121 Route 255, on Wednesday, April 28, between 5 a.m. and 5:15 a.m.

Edmundston