Potential COVID-19 exposure at businesses in Zone 4 and on six flights

Public Health has identified potential public exposure to COVID-19 at seven locations in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) and on a number of recent Air Canada flights.

New Brunswick is now offering COVID-19 testing for anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms.

Tests can be requested online or by calling Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre, and people experiencing one or more symptom are also encouraged to get tested.

COVID-19 symptoms could develop up to and including 14 days after being exposed.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations and dates in Zone 4 (Edmundston region):