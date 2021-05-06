Potential COVID-19 exposure at businesses in Zone 4 and on six flights
Public Health has identified potential public exposure to COVID-19 at seven locations in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) and on a number of recent Air Canada flights.
New Brunswick is now offering COVID-19 testing for anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms.
Tests can be requested online or by calling Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre, and people experiencing one or more symptom are also encouraged to get tested.
COVID-19 symptoms could develop up to and including 14 days after being exposed.
Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations and dates in Zone 4 (Edmundston region):
- Legresley Esso, 15 Notre-Dame Rd, Kedgwick on Tuesday, April 27 between noon and 12:30 p.m.; on Friday, April 30 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.; and on Saturday, May 1 between 11:30 a.m. and noon.
- Irving, 272 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin, on Wednesday, April 28 between noon and 12:30 p.m.
- Bonichoix, 4 Camille Rd., Kedgwick on Wednesday, April 28 between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.; on Thursday, April 29 between 11 a.m. and noon; and on Saturday, May 1 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
- Familiprix, 116A Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick on Thursday, April 29 between 11:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.
- Boutique du Dollar 12345, 116B Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick on Saturday, May 1 between 11:30 a.m. and noon.
- Ameublement Milix, 344 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin, on Saturday, May 1 between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.
- Rossy, 344 Canada Rd. Unit K, Saint-Quentin, on Saturday, May 1 between noon and 12:30 p.m.