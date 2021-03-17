Potential COVID-19 exposure at Edmundston truck stop last week

Public Health has flagged the Edmundston Truck Stop on Grey Rock Road as a potential COVID-19 exposure site.

Officials say anyone at the stop between 2:35 a.m. and 3:05 a.m. on March 9th, or between 2 a.m. and 3:35 a.m. on March 10th should book a COVID-19 test.

The same advice was offered to anyone at the stop from 9:45 a.m. to 10:35 a.m. March 11th or from 11:35 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. March 12th.

Anyone exposed to COVID-19 at the Edmundston Truck Stop may develop COVID-19 symptoms within 14 days of being exposed.