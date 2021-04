Public Health has flagged a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Grand Falls as potential exposure site.

Anyone at the Vitalité Health Network vaccination clinic at the E.& P. Sénéchal Center on Monday April 19th between 1:15 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. should get tested for COVID-19, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 could develop up to and including 14 days after exposure.