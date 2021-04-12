Potential COVID-19 exposure at three Edmundston businesses

Public Health has flagged three Edmundston businesses as potential COVID-19 exposure sites.

Officials have identified potential exposure at Royal Bank at 48 Saint-François Street, on April 1st and at Shoppers Drug Mart at 160 Hébert Boulevard on April 5th at 11 a.m.

A potential exposure has also been identied at the Atlantic Superstore at 577 Victoria Street between Monday March 29th and Friday April 9th.

Anyone who was at any of the locations listed at the dates and times noted is asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.