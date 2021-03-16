Potential COVID-19 exposure at two Edmundston businesses on Friday

Public Health has flagged two businesses in Edmundston (Zone 4) for potential COVID-19 exposure on Friday.

Anyone at Pizza Delight at 185 Hébert Boulevard on March 12 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. is asked to book a COVID-19 test.

The same advice is offered to anyone at Tim Hortons at 684 Victoria Street between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. the same day.

Anyone exposed at either location could develop COVID-19 symptoms up to and including 14 days after exposure.