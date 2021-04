Public Health has flagged a pharmacy on de l'Eglise Street in Edmundston as a potential COVID-19 exposure site.

Officials say anyone who was at Familiprix between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday April 8th should book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can develop up to and including 14 days after exposure.