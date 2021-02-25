iHeartRadio
Rapids acquire Stuckless brothers from SJHL

Grand Falls Rapids

The Grand Falls Rapids have acquired brothers Ethan and Andrew Stuckless from the Notre Dame Hounds of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

Ethan, a 20-year-old, spent last season with the Fredericton Red Wings, with 18 goals and 18 assists in 50 games.

Andrew, an 18-year-old, played Under-18 with Notre Dame last season before moving up to the Junior A club this year.

Going the other way in the deal is the playing rights for Ty Outen and future considerations.

