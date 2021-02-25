Rapids acquire Stuckless brothers from SJHL

The Grand Falls Rapids have acquired brothers Ethan and Andrew Stuckless from the Notre Dame Hounds of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

Ethan, a 20-year-old, spent last season with the Fredericton Red Wings, with 18 goals and 18 assists in 50 games.

Andrew, an 18-year-old, played Under-18 with Notre Dame last season before moving up to the Junior A club this year.

Going the other way in the deal is the playing rights for Ty Outen and future considerations.