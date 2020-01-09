Rapids add 19-year-old forward ahead of MHL trade deadline

The trade deadline in the Maritime Hockey League is tomorrow night, and teams across the league have been making a flurry of deals.

The Grand Falls Rapids acquired 19-year-old forward Brandon Brazeau from the Wellington Dukes of the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

Brazeau started the season with Markham in the OJHL.

In 27 games between the two clubs, he had five goals and six assists, with 83 penalty minutes.

The team also announced that 19-year-old defenceman Danny Griffith was traded to the Cambridge Redhawks of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League for future considerations.

Griffith, who missed some considerable ice time due to injuries, played in 19 games this season for the Rapids where he registered one goal and three assists.