Remote learning possible for three Perth-Andover schools amid flood concerns

The Anglophone West School District (ASD-W) is warning families at three schools in Perth-Andover to be ready to move to remote learning "at a moment's notice."

In a message on its website Sunday, the district says Andover Elementary School, Perth-Andover Middle School and Southern Victoria High School were to remain closed Monday due to flooding along the St. John River.

ASD-W Superintendent David McTimoney said the situation will be monitored carefully over the next 24-48 hours.

He added remote learning will be utilized if the buildings need to be closed for an extended period of time, and staff from the schools will reach out to the school community with more information, if needed.