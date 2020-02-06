Significant snow expected for Grand Falls Thursday and Friday

Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall Warning for parts of New Brunswick, with forecasters calling for the possibility of snow in excess of 35 cm.

The weather agency says periods of light snow should begin near noon on Thursday, with a break in the snow on Thursday night.

The snow will then re-intensify overnight and become heavy at times throughout the day on Friday, and will continue through Friday night before tapering off to flurries on Saturday morning.

Forecasters are cautioning against non-essential travel in the wake of the upcoming storm, and are warning of reduced visibility in blowing and drifting snow Friday night and into Saturday morning.

