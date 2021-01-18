Sports and rec facilities in Edmundston closed in Red Level

With the transition to the Red Level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan, the City of Edmundston is closing sports and recreation facilities.

The City says the closures, that also affect the Arts Centre, are in effect until further notice.

In addition, there is no public access to municipal buildings and recreation programs offered at municipal facilities are suspended for the time being, however the cross-country ski and snowshoe trails at the Fraser-Edmundston Golf Club will remain accessible with public health guidelines in place.

The municipality says basic services, including 911 communications, police and firefighter protection and garbage collection will continue.