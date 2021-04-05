Tender awarded to build Edmundston-Madawaska International Bridge

The construction contract for the new Edmundston-Madawaska International Bridge has been awarded to Reed and Reed Inc. of Woolwhich, Maine.

A release states the new bridge will cross the Saint John River about 1,400 ft. upstream from the existing bridge and will feature wider travel lanes, added shoulders on both sides and a raised sidewalk on the downstream side.

The Governments of New Brunswick and Maine will share the cost of the project with the U.S. Federal Highway Administration.

Construction is expected to begin in April and the new bridge is expected to open to traffic by the end of 2023.