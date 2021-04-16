Three Edmundston businesses flagged as potential COVID exposure sites

Public Health has flagged three businesses in Edmundston as potential COVID-19 exposure sites.

Officials say anyone who visited National Bank at 111 de l'Église Street on April 8th and 9th should book a COVID-19 test, even if they do not have any symptoms.

The same advice is being offered to anyone at Staples at 11 Centre Madawaska Boulevard on April 10th between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., or Walmart at 805 Victoria Street between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. the same day.

COVID-19 symptoms may develop up to and including 14 days after exposure.