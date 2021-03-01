Unsecured long guns, cash seized from Tobique First Nation home

The RCMP say 17 unsecured long guns and a large amount of cash has been seized in Tobique First Nation.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Fourth Street on Friday night.

They say that an extensive search of the property resulted in the discovery of long guns hidden in a wall as well as the cash.

A 68-year-old man was arrested at the residence and has since been released, pending an appearance in April in Woodstock Provincial Court.

The RCMP say the seizure was part of an ongoing investigation with West District RCMP and RCMP Police Dog Services and involvement from the Woodstock Police Force and Fredericton Police Force.