Up to 30 cm of snow heading for northwestern New Brunswick

Environment Canada says up to 30 cm of snow could fall in Edmundston and Madawaska County, with up to 15 cm expected for Grand Falls and Victoria County on Thursday.

In a Snowfall Warning, forecasters say snow will continue in Edmundston throughout Thursday, with between 15 and 30 cm expected.

Grand Falls is under a Special Weather Statement, where the weather agency is calling for between 10 and 15 cm of snow to fall after it transitions from a rain, wet snow mix.

Conditions are expected to improve on Friday.