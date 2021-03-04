Updated** Owners vow to rebuild after Florenceville-Bristol business destroyed by fire

**Updated at 12:40 p.m.**

The owners of Florenceville Ag Ltd. have vowed to rebuild after a fire destroyed the business on Wednesday evening.

A post to the business's Facebook page on Wednesday night says smoke was reported approximately 30 minutes after close at 5:00 p.m., and no employees were in the building at the time.

(Submitted/Ruthie Fisher)

In a second post later, co-owner Wendy Sherwood said any customers who lost items that were in for repair would have them replaced eventually.

In an interview, Sherwood said the business is looking for a temporary home during the rebuild, adding their number one concern is getting stock in so farmers have what they need for the 2021 crop.

In an e-mail to our newsroom, the Department of Public Safety spokesperson Geoffrey Downey confirmed the cause of the fire remained under investigation and the Fire Marshall remained on-scene on Thursday.