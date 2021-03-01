Gift Carded With KFUN!
The best things in life are free, but you can give them to the birds & bees, now give me PLASTIC! Plastic gift cards that is.
Starting March 8th, 99.5 KFUN is giving you the chance to win a year’s worth of plastic, with 52 $100 gift cards! Wow, that's a lot of plastic.
All you have to do is listen weekdays at 7am, 8am, 10am, 2pm, and 4pm for the keyword to text. When you hear the keyword, you’ll have 20 minutes to text* your name, and the keyword to 995995 for a chance to qualify. One lucky texter will be selected as a qualifier for the grand prize!
And you might want to make some room in your wallet, because each qualifier of the day will instantly win a $50 gift card!
On April 12th we’ll announce the grand prize winner who will stuff their wallet with 52 $100 gift cards to spend at multiple locations.
*Standard text message rates may apply
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 7:00 a.m. ET on March 8th, 2021 and closes on April 9th, 2021 at 4:20 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada, who are eigtheen (18) years of the age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the twenty-six secondary prizes is $50.00 CAD. Approximate retail value of the grand prize is $5,200. Odds of winning a secondary prize will depend on the number of eligible entries received up to the point of the applicable daily draw. The number of secondary prizes available to be won throughout the contest will decrease as they are awarded. Odds of winning the grand prize will depend upon the number of eligible entries received during the contest period. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at www.kfun995.com.