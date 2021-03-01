Gift Carded With KFUN!

The best things in life are free, but you can give them to the birds & bees, now give me PLASTIC! Plastic gift cards that is.

Starting March 8th, 99.5 KFUN is giving you the chance to win a year’s worth of plastic, with 52 $100 gift cards! Wow, that's a lot of plastic.

All you have to do is listen weekdays at 7am, 8am, 10am, 2pm, and 4pm for the keyword to text. When you hear the keyword, you’ll have 20 minutes to text* your name, and the keyword to 995995 for a chance to qualify. One lucky texter will be selected as a qualifier for the grand prize!

And you might want to make some room in your wallet, because each qualifier of the day will instantly win a $50 gift card!

On April 12th we’ll announce the grand prize winner who will stuff their wallet with 52 $100 gift cards to spend at multiple locations.

*Standard text message rates may apply