Let's talk about Decks baby, let's talk about your outdoor needs! Let's talk about the services from Decks by Premier, they provide only the best quality.

Summer is in the air and 99.5 KFUN wants to ensure you have only the best set up this summer - provided by Decks by Premier of course!

Decks by Premier offers finishes tailored to meet the needs of the modern day professional. With an expansive and ever growing product line and network of professionals, they intend to push the limits and work outside of the “basic” backyard deck.

Enter below for your chance to win another key feature of a nice backyard set up, the Pergola! Provided by Decks by Premier, designed with care, built with craft.

Winner will be announced on May 31st during the Angie Hill Show with Angie and Sarge!