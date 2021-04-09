Shay Marie Talks About What It Would Mean To Elsipogtog First Nation To Win Hockeyville 2021

Shay Marie lives in Bathurst now, but she reached out to us to encourage you to go vote for her home community of Elsipogtog for Krafts Hockeyville this weekend. She also opens up about the recent tragedy in her community with the missing fisherman and how this would mean the world to them to get some good news on Saturday. Take a listen and find out how easy it is to vote! -Kirk