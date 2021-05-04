iHeartRadio
Charm Diamond Centres Mother’s Day Contest

Contest rules

Your Mom deserves the best, especially on Mother's Day... so win her a great prize  from Charm Diamond Centres and Max 104.9!

Just text the keyword "MOM" TO 10490 from now til Mother's Day to enter!

The winner will receive a $500 Gift Card to Charm Diamond Centres!

Winner announced May 10th!

**Standard Message Rates Apply**

Brought to you Charm Diamond Centres! Now, more than ever, a little Charm goes a long way!

