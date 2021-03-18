The Ultimate Easter Egg Hunt with Max 104.9!

This year Max 104.9 and Place Bathurst Mall are going to take a slightly different approach to this Easter Tradition with the Place Bathurst Mall Ultimate Easter Egg Hunt on Max 104.9!

Listen weekday mornings starting on March 22nd for the first clue.

Caller #10 will have the opportunity to guess the store in which the first Easter Egg is hidden.

Get it right and win the a prize from Place Bathurst Mall.

Get it wrong and the prize pot will grow by an additional prize and we will give the audience another clue in the next hour.



This continues until the prize pot is won, at which time we will reset the prize pot at one of the generous prizes donated by Place Bathurst Mall. There will be a total of 40 prizes available to be won!

Brought to you by Place Bathurst Mall!