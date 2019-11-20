1 in 5 Quebec university students need treatment for depression, study finds

A new survey prepared by a federation of student unions at various universities has found one in five students had signs of depression that needed medical attention.

The online Leger poll conducted on behalf of the Quebec Student Union was completed by roughly 24-thousand people, representing roughly 16 per cent of the Quebec university student population.

It found 58 per cent of respondents received a score indicating they had a high level of psychological distress.

Respondents were also three times more likely than the general population to say they had suicidal thoughts and twice as likely to say they had tried to kill themselves.

The survey also revealed that certain groups of students were more at risk of mental illness than others, including LGBTQ students, students with disabilities and first-generation immigrants.

Among its recommendations, the QSU is urging the provincial government to create a policy to improve the mental health of university students and to give schools money to offer psychological services.