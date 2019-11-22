$1 million investment will result in expansion of Family Medicine Unit at Lameque Hospital

The Lameque Hospital and Community Health Centre's Family Medicine Unit is expanding thanks to a major investment by the Vitalite Health Network and Fondation de l'Hopital de Lameque inc.

The two organizations announced Friday they will be investing $1 million to expand the unit.

Primary Health Care Director Shelley Robichaud says the investment will increase the quality of services the unit provides and position the facility as a leader in terms of health care services in the community.

Expanding the unit will improve access to primary health care for region's population, improve patient and staff comfort and greater confidentiality, and will allow the hospital to reinforce its primary health care mandate.

The renovation project could begin as early as 2021.