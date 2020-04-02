10 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick Thursday

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's Chief Medical Officer of Health announced 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Thursday.

The total in the province now stands at 91, including the first confirmed case in Zone 7.

The breakdown of the new cases is as follows:

- Zone 2 (Saint John): 1 case, aged 70-79

- Zone 3 (Fredericton) 6 cases, 3 aged 20-59 & 3 between 50 and 69

- Zone 4 (Edmundston) 2 cases, aged 70-79

- Zone 7 (Miramichi) 1 case, aged 20-29

Testing data is reported based on the location of the test, not based on where people live.

Of the 91 cases, the province says 49 are travel-related, 25 are close contacts of confirmed cases, three cases are from community transmission and 14 are under investigation.

Five people have been hospitalized, including 1 in the ICU, but 2 have been discharged and 22 people have fully recovered.

Dr. Jennifer Russell reiterated the need to avoid mass gatherings indicating that five members of a church community in the province have tested positive for COVID-19.

Specific information about the location of the church was not released.

She added Government of New Brunswick employees are having their temperature checked everyday before they enter the building.

In regards to Personal Protective Equipment, Dr. Russell says healthy people in public do not need to wear a mask, however people should follow the advice of their healthcare professional.

811 is currently receiving about 450 calls per day, with approximately half focused on COVID-19 and 45 calls per day from people who fit the current criteria for testing.

Dr. Russell also reiterated the need for the public to digest information from credible sources only.

Premier Blaine Higgs says further directives have been provided to nursing homes to protect seniors.

Effective immediately, every nursing home worker is being checked for symptoms and having their temperature taken every day.

Staff at nursing homes are also being trained and equipped to test symptomatic residents, to limit the number of people who are coming and going.

To date, 50,700 individuals have registered for the New Brunswick Workers Emergency Income Benefit, a one-time $900 benefit deisgned to bridge the gap between when someone was laid off and federal subsidies.

The program is being administered by the Canadian Red Cross.

Applications may be completed online or by calling 1-800-863-6582 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.

On Wednesday, Premier Blaine Higgs announced the State of Emergency would be extended for 14 days.

On Thursday, the province revised the mandatory order under the Emergency Measures Act to include the following:

- Campgrounds cannot admit patrons until the State of Emergency has been lifted;

- The owners and managers of premises that permit the seasonal docking of multiple recreational vehicles must either prohibit docking all together, or take measures to ensure minimal interaction of people;

- Owners and occupiers of land are now responsible for taking all reasonable steps to prevent social or recreational gatherings;

- Open fires are banned until May 1;

- Everyone is prohibited from knowingly being within two meters of another person, with the exception of members of their own household or as needed for work;