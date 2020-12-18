10 recipients named in 2020 to the Order of New Brunswick

An advocate for the intellectually disabled and a trailblazer for women in the Canadian Armed Forces are among the newest recipients of the Order of New Brunswick.

Ten people were awarded the province's highest honour today, following an announcement that had been delayed several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Blaine Higgs said in a statement the 10 recipients are a testament to the impact that thoughtful, committed and passionate people can have on the world around them.

The 2020 recipients include Rachel Lillian Burgess from Grand Falls for her volunteerism with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and Moncton's Deborah Craig, who's been described as a ``trailblazer'' for women in the Canadian Armed Forces.

Georges Henri Goguen, also from Moncton, won the honour for his modern art career and his support of Maritime artists. Campbellton's Alida Leveille-Brown has also been named for her efforts in continuing education and improving the lives and status of women and families in the province.

Alex Dedam from Miramichi has been honoured for his work in education as well as forging relationships for the advancement of the Indigenous community. Fredericton's Susan Reid has won for her research into trauma, victimization and gender-based violence.

Another Fredericton native, Brent Staeben, won for his dedication to cultural and economic development. Kenneth Pike from Rothesay has been inducted into the Order for his contribution to progressive social policy.

Also named to the Order is retired Sgt. Maj. Roch Lanteigne from Bas-Caraquet for his work as a member of the SkyHawks parachute team and the special forces.

The Order of New Brunswick has inducted Dr. Dennis Furlong posthumously. Before his death in 2018, Furlong was known for his leadership in health education and public policy and for contributing to the province's health-care system.