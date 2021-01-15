11 facing charges after nine searches in the Moncton area Thursday

The RCMP say 11 people are facing charges after officers simultaneously searched nine locations in Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview on Thursday.

Officers executed searches at seven Moncton locations and one in each of Dieppe and Riverview shortly before 9 a.m. on January 14th and seized various types of drugs, handguns, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Police say six men and five women from Moncton, ranging in age from 25 to 57 years-old, were arrested and later released.

The individuals are scheduled to appear in court to face charges in July.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.