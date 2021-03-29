11 new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick on Monday
Public Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Monday.
Details on where the new cases are located and who is involved were not available at the time of writing.
The New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard says there are 120 active cases in the province, which break down as follows:
- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 9
- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 6
- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 4
- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 98
- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0
- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 2
- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 1
There are four people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including two people in ICU.
Overall, 253,322 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick and 1,588 cases of COVID-19 have been identified.
30 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported, and there are 1,437 people who are considered to have recovered after testing positive.