11 new cases of COVID-19, State of Emergency extended in N.B.

New Brunswick is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 81.

At a press conference in Fredericton, Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health, said the cases range in age from 20 to 69 years old and are spread across the province.

The new cases are broken down as follows:

- Zone 1: 2 between aged 20 and 59;

- Zone 2: 3 between 40 and 69;

- Zone 3: 4 between 30 and 59;

- Zone 5: 2 between ages 50 and 69;

Russell added that of the provinceâ€™s 81 cases, 43 are travel-related, 22 are close contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19, there are three cases of community transmission and 13 cases are currently under investigation.

Four people are currently in hospital, but none are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and 14 people have recovered.

Dr. Russell reiterated everyone in the province needs to do their part to flatten the curve and to take COVID-19 seriously and is urging residents to stay home as much as possible to protect health-care workers.

Russell says there has been no transmission at health-care facilities, but a number of health-care workers have contracted the coronavirus outside their workplace.

She added everyone must ensure frontline workers are able to provide crucial care by following orders aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

At the same press conference, Premier Blaine Higgs extended the State of Emergency in New Brunswick for the next 14 days.

There are now fines of between $292 and $10,200 in place for businesses and individuals who are not adhering to measures laid out in the State of Emergency.

Higgs said beaches and parks are being monitored to ensure people are adhering to physical distancing rules and measures are being taken to limit gatherings of more than five people.

These measures include erecting barriers as needed in some public places, and deploying security guards and law enforcement officers to others.

The Premier said the State of Emergency will be re-evaluated by the all party committee in two weeks and can be extended if needed.