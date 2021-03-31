12 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick Wednesday

Public Health is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Wednesday.

Officials say one of the new cases is a travel-related case in Zone 3 (Fredericton Region), while the remaining 11 new cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) and are all close contacts of previously reported cases.

The New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard says there are 135 active cases in the province, which break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 12

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 7

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 4

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 109

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 2

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 1

There are five people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including two people in ICU.

Overall, 256,317 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick and 1,613 cases of COVID-19 have been identified.

30 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported, and there are 1,447 people who are considered to have recovered after testing positive.

Government says vaccination clinics for high school staff in the Bathurst region have been rescheduled for Thursday April 1, and clinics for staff in the Shediac region have been pushed back to Saturday April 3rd.

To allow for 14 days to pass after receiving the vaccinations, full-time, in-person learning will resume for high schools in these areas on Monday April 19th.

High school students in the remainder of the province will return to full-time, in-person learning on Monday April 12th.

New Brunswick Health Zones 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7, along with the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4 remain in the Yellow Level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, while the remainder of Zone 4 is in the Red Level.