13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Zone 4 Friday

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) on Friday.

New Brunswick Public Health officials say the new infections include six close contact of previous cases, one case related to travel and six cases that are being investigated.

With three additional recoveries reported Friday, the number of active cases in the province stands at 99, which the New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard breaks down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 10

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 6

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 4

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 74

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 2

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 3

There are four people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital.

Government says rotational workers who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine more than 14 days prior to arrival will not have to isolate in New Brunswick as of midnight Friday night, but will be required to get tested for COVID-19 testing on days 5 and 10 of their stay.

Rotational workers who are not vaccinated, and anyone living in the same household, will be required to isolate for 14 days, and the worker must be tested on day 10.

As of Wednesday, rotational workers, truck drivers, regular cross-border commuters and anyone aged 75 and older is eligible to book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The City of Edmundston and the area from the Quebec border south to Seigas and west to the border with Maine in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) remains in the Red Level of the COVID-19 recovery plan.

The communities of Grand Falls, Kedgwick, Saint-Quentin, and Saint-Léonard remain in the Yellow Level with the remaining health zones.