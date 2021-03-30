14 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick Tuesday

Public Health is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Tuesday, as well as a revision to the number of confirmed cases in the province overall.

Officials say there are four new, travel-related cases in Zone 1 (Moncton Region), and one new travel-related case in each of Zone 2 (Saint John Region) and Zone 3 (Fredericton Region).

The remaining eight new cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) and are all close contacts of previously reported cases.

The New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard says there are 126 active cases in the province, which break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 12

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 7

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 4

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 100

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 2

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 1

There are five people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including two people in ICU.

On Tuesday, Public Health revised the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 overall by one, after a confirmed case in Zone 1 (Moncton Region) was identified as a false positive.

Overall, 254,728 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick and 1,601 cases of COVID-19 have been identified.

30 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported, and there are 1,444 people who are considered to have recovered after testing positive.

Following guidance from Health Canada and the National Advisory Council on Immunization (NACI), government is changing the eligibility of a previously planned AstraZeneca clinic in Saint John.

The clinic presented by Horizon Health Network will now be open to anyone aged 55-years old and older who wishes to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Registration for appointments is to be completed online through the provincial government's COVID-19 vaccine website.

New Brunswick Health Zones 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7, along with the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4 remain in the Yellow Level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, while the remainder of Zone 4 is in the Red Level.