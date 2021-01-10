14 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in New Brunswick

14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Sunday.

Officials say four of the cases are in the Saint John Region (Zone 2), five are in the Fredericton Region (Zone 3), three are in the Edmundston Region (Zone 4), and there is one new case in each of the Campbellton (Zone 5) and Bathurst (Zone 6) Regions.

There are 184 active cases of the virus in the province but no one is being treated in hospital.

Government says students at Townsview School and Woodstock High School in Woodstock (Zone 3) will stay home on Monday January 10th so staff can prepare for remote learning, which will begin on Tuesday and run until at least Friday January 15th.

Families will be notified by school staff if remote learning will continue the week of January 18th to 22nd.

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development says operational response plans are being rolled out at Académie Notre-Dame in Dalhousie and Polyvalente Roland-Pépin in Campbellton (Zone 5) and school staff will reach out to families regarding impacts on learning on Sunday.

Overall, 162,098 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick, resulting in 779 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Nine deaths have been linked to the novel coronavirus and 585 people have recovered after testing positive.

180 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in New Brunswick since January 1st.