15-25 cm of snow and ice pellets expected for parts of New Brunswick on Tuesday

Environment Canada is calling for between 15 and 25 cm of snow and ice pellets in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

In a Snowfall Warning issued Monday, forecasters say the snow will begin in the morning and will change over to ice pellets by the afternoon.

The weather agency is warning travelers to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions on Tuesday.

Our Storm Watch page will be updated throughout the day to bring you the latest closures and cancellations due to the storm.