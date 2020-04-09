15-25 cm of snow expected in N.B. Thursday and Friday

A Snowfall Warning is in place for New Brunswick with forecasters calling for between 15 and 25 cm of snow to fall Thursday night and Friday.

Environment Canada says wet snow will begin this afternoon and will get heavier as temperatures drop below freezing overnight.

Heavy snow will continue overnight and into tomorrow morning before tapering off in the afternoon.

The weather agency warns visibility may be reduced at times in heavy snow, and travel may be difficult.

The Acadian Peninsula is under a Winter Storm Warning, with forecasters saying the area could see between 20 and 30 cm of snow accompanied by winds gusting to 90 km/h.

Environment Canada has also issued Storm Surge warnings for the following areas:

- Acadian Peninsula;

- Bathurst and Chaleur Region;

- Campbellton and Restigouche County;

- Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County;

- Miramichi and area;

- Saint John and County;

Forecasters say storm surge will coincide with high astronomical tide to produce significantly elevated water levels.

Coastal flooding is possible along the shoreline, and residents in these areas should stay on the lookout for worsening conditions.