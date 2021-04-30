15 new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick on Friday

Public Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Friday.

Officials say nine of these cases are New Brunswick workers who are isolating outside the province, and whose cases are included in the total of the health zone that contains their home community.

There is one new, travel-related case in Zone 1 (Moncton Region), and of the three new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John Region), two are travel-related and the other is a case under investigation.

Three new cases were reported in Zone 3 (Fredericton Region) and include a case under investigation, a travel-related case and a close contact of a confirmed case.

The one new case in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) is a close contact of a confirmed case, while the four new cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst Region) are travel-related.

In Zone 7 (Miramichi Region), there are two new travel-related cases and a case that is under investigation.

With six recoveries also reported, the number of active cases in New Brunswick stands at 127, with four patients in hospital, including two in ICU.

A positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at École Notre-Dame in Notre-Dame on April 29 and the school community has been notified.

Unless you have been contacted by Public Health, you should continue to attend school.

On Monday, a case of COVID-19 was confirmed at George Street Middle School in Fredericton and staff, students and their families were told to self-isolate until Sunday for contact tracing and testing.

Public Health says all tests have come back negative so far, and additional testing of some students and staff will take place over the weekend.

If all testing is negative, students and staff will be permitted to return to school on Monday and their families will no longer be required to self-isolate, however, anyone identified as a close contact will have to complete a full 14-day self-isolation.

An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared at Magee House at UNB in Fredericton, and so far 12 cases have been linked to this outbreak.

Residents, family members and staff are isolating, were tested Wednesday, and will be re-tested on Sunday and Wednesday May 5th.

In addition, residents and staff of Elizabeth Parr-Johnston residence at UNB are isolating, were tested Tuesday and will be rested on Monday and Thursday May 6th, with all tests to date coming back negative.

Government says the online system used to a request a COVID-19 test will be offline for updates between 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday May 2, but will be available after 6:30 p.m.