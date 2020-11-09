15th annual Roses Radiothon a go despite on-going pandemic

The 15th annual Roses Radiothon is a go despite the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's Radiothon aims to raise $175,000 to help purchase a new ultrasound unit for the Chaleur Regional Hospital as well as help meet the needs of health facilities on the Acadian Peninsula.

Chief of Medical Imaging Dr. John LeBlanc says the new equipment would be the first of its kind in the province and can increase the detection of breast cancer lesions.

The Radiothon is slated for April 30th.