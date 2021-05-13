16 new COVID-19 cases, province stops using AstraZeneca and expands vaccine rollout Thursday

Public Health reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Thursday, including a case outside the province.

Officials say two of the cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton Region) and include a case being investigated and a close contact of a previous case, while the lone new case in Zone 2 (Saint John Region) is travel-related.

There are six close contacts of previous cases, a travel related case and three cases under investigation in Zone 3 (Fredericton Region), a travel-related case in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) and a travel-related case and a case being investigated in Zone 6 (Bathurst Region).

With 12 recoveries also reported, there are 127 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick,

Six patients are hospitalized in the province, with two in ICU, and four others are in hospital outside New Brunswick.

On Thursday, Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said New Brunswick will no longer be offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca as a first dose, but it will be used as a second dose and be given to people who cannot get out to a clinic to receive the Phizer or Moderna shot.

Russell also confirmed two additional cases of blood clots associated with the AztraZeneca vaccine, bringing the total in New Brunswick to four.

Any New Brunswicker aged 30 and older can now go online and book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment to receive either of the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines through either of the Horizon Health Network or the Vitalité Health Network.