16 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick Wednesday

16 new COVID-19 cases were reported in New Brunswick on Wednesday.

Public Health says two of the cases are in Zone 2 (Saint John Region), and include one case related to travel and a close contact of a previous case.

The remaining 14 cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) and officials say 11 are close contacts of previous cases and three are under investigation.

With 7 recoveries also reported, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick stands at 142, which break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 16

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 10

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 8

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 107

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 0

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 0

There are 19 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including 13 people in ICU.

A section of Zone 4 that includes Edmundston and the Upper Madawaska region is in lockdown, while the communities of Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the Red Level.

The remaining communities in Zone 4, and the remaining health zones in New Brunswick, remain in the Yellow Level.