16 Sussex residents flee homes as local rivers rise

Several residents in the Sussex area have been evacuated after heavy rain resulted in high water levels in nearby rivers.

Approximately 16 residents from 11 houses in low-lying areas fled their homes Tuesday afternoon following a significant rise in water levels on the Kennebecasis River and Trout Brook which flow through the community.

Firefighters are patrolling at-risk areas.

The Canadian Red Cross says volunteers have arranged emergency lodging for the displaced residents.

The Red Cross says addition support may be provided later Wednesday depending on the status of flooding.