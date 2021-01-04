17 new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday in N.B.

Public Health in New Brunswick is reporting seventeen new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Twelve cases are in Zone 1, Moncton Region, affecting two people under 20, four in their 20s, two in their 30s, and one each in their 40s, 50s, 60s, and 80s.

There are three new cases in Zone 3, Fredericton Region, with one person in their 20s and two in their 60s.

Finally, new cases in Zone 5, Campbellton Region involve a person in their 20s and another in their 70s.

The active case count in the province is now 55, with one patient hospitalized and in an intensive care unit.