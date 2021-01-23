17 new COVID-19 cases and 20 recoveries reported in N.B. Saturday

Public Health reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and 20 recoveries in New Brunswick on Saturday.

Officials say the new cases reported January 23rd break down as follows:

*Active cases in parenthesis

- Moncton Region (Zone 1): 5 (83)

- Saint John Region (Zone 2): 1 (41)

- Fredericton Region (Zone 3): 0 (39)

- Edmundston Region (Zone 4): 10 (135)

- Campbellton Region (Zone 5): 1 (22)

- Bathurst Region (Zone 6): 0 (7)

- Miramichi Region (Zone 7): 0 (1)

There are 328 active novel coronavirus cases in New Brunswick, with five people being treated in hospital, including three receiving treatment in ICU.

Overall, 1,104 infections have been reported in the province, including 485 since January 1st and 762 people have recovered after testing positive.

New Brunswick has 13 deaths that have been linked to COVID-19 and 183,796 tests have been completed to date.

Government says everyone entering the province as of tonight will have to self-isolate for 14-days, with the exception of daily commuters, commercial transportation operators and those traveling for medical care, child care and child custody.

Most of these travellers will now be tested weekly for COVID-19 and must ensure their travel is registered.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Edmundston Region (Zone 4) will enter a lockdown period that is expected to last a minimum of 14-days.